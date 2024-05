HYDERABAD : The advocate representing Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy before the officials of Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO), Special Cell, New Delhi, in connection with a case regarding a doctored video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, said the video was not posted from the personal account of the TPCC chief. Revanth’s legal team also requested four weeks to provide additional responses.

In a short reply to the IFSO, CM’s advocate, Soumya Guptha, said the notice assumed that the chief minister’s account was used, which she clarified was untrue. “Everyone knows what the personal account and what the official account is,” she said.

At a press conference in Hyderabad, Revanth wondered, “How is the Ministry of Home Affairs issuing notices to a politician?” He also alleged that the police officials behaved rudely with Guptha.

In the notice, the police had also asked the TPCC chief about the source of the doctored video, which was posted by the Telangana Congress X account, but later deleted.

Modi, Shah hold a grudge against me: Revanth

Responding to the summons, Revanth asked, “Will cases be filed against me for advocating reservations for SC, ST and OBCs? The Delhi police want me to come to the station. How can I halt my election campaign and comply? What injustice is this, Amit Shah? ... Both [PM] Narendra Modi and Shah hold a grudge against me and have filed a case in Delhi over reservations.”