Amit Shah doctored video: Congress social media activist summoned by Delhi cops

HYDERABAD : The Delhi Police summoned Geeta Koya, a social media activist associated with the Congress, under Section 41A of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) on Wednesday. The summons comes in the wake of a controversy surrounding a doctored video of Union Minister Amit Shah.

Geeta Koya faces charges under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc.), 171G (false statement in connection with an election), 465 (forgery), 469 (forgery for the purpose of harming reputation), and Section 66C of the Information Technology Act.

The controversy erupted after a doctored video allegedly depicting Union Minister Amit Shah surfaced on social media platforms regarding reservations. The video, subsequently deleted, led to a series of legal actions, including notices served to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

Meanwhile, sleuths from the Hyderabad Central Crime Station (CCS) have started inquiries, and have reached out to ‘X’, asking it to furnish details of posts containing the doctored videos and IP addresses associated with such posts. It remains unclear whether the video was posted by one person or if it was disseminated by cyber fraudsters.