Applications invited for 41 University of Hyderabad PG courses

HYDERABAD : The University of Hyderabad invited applications for admission to 41 PG programmes based on Common University Entrance Test -CUET (PG) 20204 scores.

The application deadline for the interview component is May 15, while the list of shortlisted candidates for interviews will be announced on June 5, following which interviews will be conducted from June 12 to June 14. The last date of admissions of waiting list candidates is August 10.

For PG admissions without interview, the application deadline is May 15, while the notification of merit list will be given on July 1. Classes will commence from August 1, and the last date of closure of admissions for the waiting list is August 10.

Interested candidates can apply online through the university website http://acad.uohyd.ac.in.

ICMR-NIN invites applications for PG course

ICMR-NIN has invited applications for admission to two-year M.Sc programme in applied nutrition and sports nutrition for the academic year 2024-25.

The admission will be based on the All-India NIN Common Entrance Test, N-CET. The last date for submission of online applications is May 20. Candidates with B.Sc. degree are eligible for the entrance test.

The notice said that the N-CET will be a computer based test and will be conducted simultaneously in Hyderabad, New Delhi and Kolkata.

More details are available at the website www.icmr.nic.in or https://icmr-nin.aptonline.in/ICMRNIN/Views/Application/Home