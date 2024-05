Won’t let KCR join INDIA bloc: Revanth

Revanth addressed ‘Jana Jatara’ public meetings on Tuesday at Jammikunta in the Karimnagar constituency and Parkal in the Warangal segment. He also participated in a road show at Balapur and Saroornagar in the Chevella segment.

“KCR says that the Congress will not get 40 seats and BJP will bag about 200 seats and if BRS wins 12 seats, he will make Nama Nageswara Rao a Central minister in a coalition government. We will not let KCR join INDIA alliance. How can KCR form a government with 12 seats at the Centre? Who is he going to align with? No doubt, it would be with the NDA. KCR is hinting at joining the NDA,” Revanth said and alleged that the BJP and BRS were in league and the pink party left Malkajgiri, Karimnagar, Mahbubnagar, Chevella, Bhongir and Zaheerabad to the BJP. “In Khammam, Nalgonda and Medak, KCR is conspiring to ensure the defeat of the Congress candidates by joining hands with the BJP,” he said.

The chief minister reiterated that if Modi becomes prime minister again, he would carry out surgical strikes on SCs, STs and OBCs by abolishing reservations.

“While the Congress and Rahul Gandhi are promising to conduct caste census to increase funds and reservations in proportion to the population of various groups, the BJP is conspiring to scrap reservations. Modi should explain why the BJP government is reluctant to conduct OBC caste census,” Revanth alleged.

“Why I am strongly saying that the BJP will scrap reservations is because, when I spoke about this issue, police came from Delhi. When I questioned abolition of reservations, BJP sent me a notice. Do you think I will be afraid of such things? PM Modi, Union minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda, state party president Kishan Reddy, MPs Bandi Sanjay and Dharmapuri Arvind should remember that KCR harassed me for 10 years by unleashing police, Vigilance, ACB and other wings. They filed cases against me and sent me to jail. After all this, what happened? People sent KCR home. BJP is also adopting the KCR’s policy.”

Revanth Reddy accused the BJP of cheating and insulting Hindus and Hindu culture and rituals. “Before 15 days of Lord Ram Kalyanam in Ayodhya, BJP leaders and activists distributed ‘Akshintalu’. Have ‘Akshintalu’ ever been distributed anywhere before the Kalyanam? By doing this BJP insulted Hindus and Lord Ram.”

He alleged that the BJP was using Lord Ram for political benefits. “We are Hindus, but we will not use Hindutva for the sake of votes.”