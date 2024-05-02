Cyberabad man arrested for duping victims on dating platforms

HYDERABAD : The Cybercrime police of Cyberabad apprehended a man for allegedly creating fake profiles of a woman on dating platforms and extorting money from the public.

The accused, identified as Megaraj Dinesh, used to create fake user IDs under a woman’s name and send requests to the victims. Later, he would demand money from his victims.

The dating fraud perpetrated by Dinesh came to light after a victim who lost Rs 4.09 lakh on the ‘QuackQuack’ dating app filed a complaint at the cybercrime police station.

According to the police, Dinesh allegedly initiated a virtual relationship with the victim by promising love and marriage. He sent pictures and other nude content to cheat the victim.