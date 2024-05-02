Cyberabad man arrested for duping victims on dating platforms

HYDERABAD : The Cybercrime police of Cyberabad apprehended a man for allegedly creating fake profiles of a woman on dating platforms and extorting money from the public.
The accused, identified as Megaraj Dinesh, used to create fake user IDs under a woman’s name and send requests to the victims. Later, he would demand money from his victims.
The dating fraud perpetrated by Dinesh came to light after a victim who lost Rs 4.09 lakh on the ‘QuackQuack’ dating app filed a complaint at the cybercrime police station.
According to the police, Dinesh allegedly initiated a virtual relationship with the victim by promising love and marriage. He sent pictures and other nude content to cheat the victim.
After gaining trust, Dinesh reportedly claimed that he had some urgent requirement for cash and duped the victim. He used the money to play online betting games on Teen Pathi Gold, 1 X Bet, Bet Winner, Dash Rummy and Melbet, the police said.
Upon investigation, the police found that Dinesh created fake profiles on QuackQuack, Tinder, Bumble, Cupid and Indian Dating app to cheat his victims.
Previously, Dinesh was also involved in an excise case in Serilingampally.