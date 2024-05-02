Decoding former Telangana CM’s ‘coalition at Centre’ remarks

HYDERABAD : Former chief minister and BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao’s assertion that his party will win 12 Lok Sabha seats and play a key role in a coalition government formation at the Centre has left leaders of other parties wondering how it’s possible given the political matrix. He even went on to say that his party Khammam candidate Nama Nageswara Rao would become a Union minister. Though KCR is known for making sensational statements, his current prediction defies logic as most of the regional parties are in alliance with either the INDIA bloc or the NDA and the BRS doesn’t belong to either of them.

Among the few parties that are maintaining a distance from both the blocs are the YSRCP, BJD, BSP, AIADMK and Akali Dal. Major regional parties such as the TMC, DMK and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) are with the INDIA Bloc. In this situation, KCR stands no chance, even remotely, of playing a key role in the formation of a coalition government at the Centre.