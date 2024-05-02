Firearms offender sent to one-year jail

HYDERABAD : Madhapur police on Wednesday imposed a Preventive Detention Act on a “firearms offender”, who was allegedly involved in nine cases, and was accused of disturbing public order. He has been sent to the Central prison in Cherlapally for a period of one year.

The accused Nagaraju Raghu Varma (25), a recovery agent in an automobile company, posed as a police officer with fake police ID cards to cheat innocent people and extort money from them, the police said. “He extorted over Rs 15 lakh from his victims,” the police said.

According to Madhapur inspector G Mallesh, “He was arrested in all the nine cases and was sent to prison in 2021 on PD Act. However, he continued to engage in unlawful activities, which is why we are imposing the PD Act on him for the second time.”