PM Modi restless after two phases of polls: Telangana Minister Ponnam Prabhakar

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA : Launching a scathing attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Wednesday claimed that the former has become restless after the two phases of Lok Sabha polls.

On the occasion of International Workers’ Day, he, along with MLA Aadi Srinivas and party Karimnagar candidate Velichala Rajender Rao, took part in a programme in Sircilla. Later, addressing the media at the party office, the minister claimed that the level of provocative remarks and fear-mongering in Modi’s speeches had increased in the past week. “Due to such statements, the BJP’s popularity is reducing,” he alleged. After struggling for about 30 years, the saffron party secured a full majority in the Lok Sabha, he said, adding, “Even after this, they are saying ‘Ab ki baar 400 paar’.”

In an appeal to intellectuals, Prabhakar said the country’s wealth was being handed over to “Adani and Ambani” and urged them to resist against the “dictatorship” of Modi. If the BJP wins more than 400 seats in the Lok Sabha, he said that the prime minister would change the Indian Constitution written by Dr BR Ambedkar and scrap affirmative action policies meant for SCs & STs.