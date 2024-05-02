Telangana, Andhra asked to file submissions on Srisailam case

HYDERABAD : The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the two Telugu states, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, to file a five-page written submission on the maintainability and on interim relief in a case on hydel power generation at Srisailam.
The AP filed the case in 2021 opposing the GO issued by the Telangana government for using 100% of the installed capacity for hydel power generation. After hearing the case on Tuesday, the SC further posted the hearing on July 9.
When the apex court was prepared to hear the merits of the case, Telangana senior advocate CS Vaidyanathan questioned the very maintainability of the writ petition filed by AP.
The Court indicated that it had the powers to hear the matter under Article 32 but, Vaidyanathan strongly indicated that it did not have the power to hear water disputes and that it was settled by the Constitution Bench of the SC. He said that issues raised by AP invoke a water dispute.
Andhra Pradesh’s senior advocate Jaideep Gupta drew the Bench’s attention to the interim relief sought in the Interlocutory Application of WP. He further elaborated that Telangana had issued GO 34 to utilise 100% of the installed capacity for hydel power generation.
However, the apex court granted the parties time to file a five-page written submission on maintainability and on interim relief.