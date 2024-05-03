Any error during polls will be ‘unpardonable’, officials told

HYDERABAD : The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday took stock of the situation in Telangana before going ahead with the fourth phase of the elections to Lok Sabha with the polling slated for May 13.

Senior Deputy Election Commissioner Nitesh Vyas interacted with observers, district collectors, superintendents of police (SPs) and returning officers (ROs) of the 17 Lok Sabha Constituencies in the state through a video conference from Commission’s headquarters at New Delhi.

He took feedback from each observer and issued directions as required to DEOs/ROs. They assured Vyas that all arrangements are in place and are ready for polls.

From Hyderabad, the conference was attended by Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj, Expenditure Nodal Officer Mahesh Bhagawat, Additional DG and SPNO, Sanjay Jain, Additional CEO DS Lokesh Kumar and others.

Vyas advised them to be impartial and transparent and treat every candidate and political party on an equal footing without giving any scope for criticism. “Attend whatever genuine complaint is brought to your notice by the candidate/political party” he said.

“There must not be any error on any matter, especially statutory process. Efficient personnel must be posted as sectoral officers with multi-booths in charge and make foolproof arrangements. Officials should be alert and vigilant and take extra care during the last 72 hours before the polling. Any error will be unpardonable,” the senior deputy election commissioner said.

Vyas asked the officials to check every aspect of the arrangements, such as voter information slips (VIS) and EPIC Card distribution, ballots, EVMs and facilities being provided at polling stations such as drinking water, dedicated medical teams and security to be provided to strongrooms, among others.

The collectors, CPs/SPs and ROs briefed Vyas on the situation in their respective areas while he issued do’s and don’ts to them depending on the local situation. Officials of Hyderabad and Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituencies sought extra forces to be deployed in some Assembly segments in the city.