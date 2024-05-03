Democracy will be in danger if BJP retains power at the Centre: Uttam

HYDERABAD : Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Thursday said that democracy would be in peril if the BJP retains power at the Centre and Narendra Modi takes oath as the prime minister for the third time.

Addressing a series of meetings in Mothe, Nadigudem, Munagala and Kodad in Suryapet district in support of Congress Nalgonda Lok Sabha candidate K Raghuveera Reddy, Uttam alleged that Modi did not categorically say that the BJP would not change the Constitution if it retains power.

“If the BJP wins again, there’s a danger of reservation system getting scrapped,” Uttam alleged.

“The BJP government may not change the cover page of the Constitution. But step-by-step, it will replace the provisions to implement the RSS agenda of scrapping reservations,” he added.

Uttam alleged that Modi, Union Minister Amit Shah and other BJP leaders were targeting the four per cent Muslim reservations in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

“The RSS and BJP have historically opposed reservations and advocated changing the Constitution,” he added.

“The Congress stands for social justice. It increased reservation for SCs, STs and OBCs proportionate to their population. If we regain power at the Centre, we will lift the 50 per cent ceiling on reservations,” he said.

The Irrigation minister also slammed BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao for spreading false propaganda against the Congress government in Telangana.