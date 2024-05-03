Doctored video of Amit Shah: 5 Congress SM in-charges held by Hyderabad cops

HYDERABAD : Hyderabad police detained five Congress members on Thursday in connection with the circulation of a doctored video by the Congress on their X handle featuring Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Two complaints have been filed against the Telangana Congress — in Hyderabad and Delhi — alleging that the team had reportedly morphed and circulated a video of Shah’s statement on reservations. After several tweets and retweets, the video was later deleted from the Congress X handle.

In their complaint in Hyderabad, the BJP stated that Amit Shah said: “If Bharatiya Janata Party forms the government, then we will cancel the unconstitutionally given Muslim reservations. In Telangana, SC/ST and OBC rights will be given but Muslim reservation will be cancelled.”

However, the BJP alleged that TPCC chief Revanth Reddy, in his X account, had doctored the video to instead convey, “If Bharatiya Janata Party forms the government, then SC/ST and OBC reservations will be cancelled.”

Following the complaints, a team of Delhi police earlier visited Gandhi Bhavan and issued notices to Revanth and five other Congress leaders asking them to join the investigation on May 1 at New Delhi. However, due to the CM’s involvement in the election campaign, his legal team represented him and requested a four-week extension.

The Delhi police also reportedly arrived in Hyderabad on Thursday for further investigation into the case. However, the five accused were already detained at the Central Crime Station here, sources said.

Interestingly, though two FIRs were filed against the Congress on the same issue, the sections invoked by the Hyderabad police are different from that of the Delhi police.

While the Delhi police registered a case under IPC Sections 153, 153-A, 465, 469 and 171G read with Section 66-C of the Information Technology Act, the Hyderabad Cyber Crime police booked the accused under IPC Sections 469 and 505(1) C. Notably, 153-A is a cognisable and non-bailable offence.

The Delhi Police is likely to serve a second notice to the members of the Telangana Congress. The members of the Telangana Congress, who were supposed to appear before the office of the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO), have not done so till now.

“We will again ask them to appear before the IO (investigating officer), as they did not come on Wednesday,” an officer privy to the investigation was quoted as saying by agencies.

Earlier, advocate Soumya Guptha, representing Revanth Reddy before the officials of IFSO in New Delhi, said the video was not posted from the personal account of the TPCC chief. She clarified that the CM was not the owner of the Telangana Congress X handle.