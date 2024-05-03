Graduate segment bypolls: Three file nominations on 1st day

NALGONDA : As part of the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduate Constituency Legislative Council bypoll, three candidates filed their nominations on the first day — Thursday.

Bandaru Nagaraju, an independent candidate, filed one set of nominations, while Srikanth Reddy from Prajavani party filed another set, and Nandipati Janaiah from Telangana Sakala Janula Party submitted one set of nominations.

Following the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) instructions, the notification for the bye-election was issued by the district collector and MLC Returning Officer Dasari Hari Chandana on Thursday. Following this, the nomination process commenced.

The returning officer confirmed that three candidates had submitted their nominations on the first day of the process.