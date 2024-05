“If the CM or OU students prove what I said is wrong, then I am prepared to go to Chanchalguda jail. Is the CM ready to go to jail if his circular is proved fake?” asked Rama Rao. He wondered why the ECI was not taking any action against Revanth for posting a fake circular. He also lamented that the ECI did not take any action against the CM for using derogatory language during campaigning.

BRS social media convener Krishank Manne was arrested on Wednesday on forgery charges after a complaint was lodged by the Osmania University chief warden for allegedly circulating fake news regarding the closure of messes and hostels.

Rama Rao said that the EC did not even take any action against BJP leaders who were using Lord Rama’s photos in the election campaign. He alleged that the BJP was spreading venom against Muslims on social media.

‘ECI did not take action against PM for making adverse remarks on Muslims’

Even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi made adverse remarks on Muslims, the ECI did not take any action against him, he said and pointed out that the poll panel instead sent notices to BJP president JP Nadda.

He clarified that during a press conference in Sircilla, BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao tried to give answers over the allegations levelled by Revanth. Instead of taking action against the CM for using objectionable language, the ECI barred KCR from campaigning for 48 hours, Rama Rao alleged.