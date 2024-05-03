Muslims on our side, Congress will lose deposits: BRS Karimnagar candidate B Vinod Kumar

KARIMNAGAR : While refusing to comment on the new-found friendship between the AIMIM and Congress, BRS Karimnagar candidate B Vinod Kumar on Thursday claimed that the Muslims are with the pink party.

In an exclusive chat with TNIE during his morning walk at the Arts College ground here, he said that the Congress candidate will not be able to secure his security deposits in the Lok Sabha election.

When asked about the AIMIM moving away from the BRS and leaning towards the Congress, the ruling party in the state, and whether it will have any impact on his electoral prospects, he said: “I don’t want to comment on the AIMIM’s decision. But all I want to say is that the minorities are with the BRS.

“The minorities will definitely support us because they have benefited from the welfare schemes introduced by the BRS government. We have also started residential schools for their children, which are on par with the corporate institutions,” he said.

When queried about the Congress fielding Velichala Rajender Rao from the Karimnagar segment, he said: “The Congress is nowhere in the picture. It will be a battle between the BRS and BJP. The Congress candidate will not be able to secure deposits. In the 2019 LS elections too, Congress candidate Ponnam Prabhakar finished a distant third.”

Referring to the allegations being levelled against the BRS by the BJP and Congress over the Sircilla powerloom sector crisis and the Rs 270 crore pending bills, he said in the last 10 years, Sircilla has witnessed tremendous development and weavers have prospered. “The weavers benefited from the orders placed by the BRS government. But the situation has changed after the Congress formed the government. Revanth Reddy cancelled all orders, leading to Sircilla powerloom sector slipping into crises,” he said.

Vinod, meanwhile, appealed to the Election Commission to take appropriate action against the BJP leaders as well as state Congress president and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy over provocative and objectionable comments they have been making during their elections rallies against the BRS. The former MP, however, refused to comment on EC banning BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao from campaigning for 48 hours after he allegedly made some derogatory remarks against the Congress and its leaders.