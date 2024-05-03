Over 2.3 lakh water tanker trips made in April: Hyderabad Water Board

HYDERABAD : With the temperatures crossing the mid-40s, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) officials predict an uptick in the demand for water tankers. To address this, Water Board managing director (MD) C Sudarshan Reddy has already instructed authorities to increase the water supply.

At a review meeting on Thursday, he said that 2,37,570 water tanker trips were recorded across the city in April. Anticipating a rise in demand, he asked officials to increase the number of water tankers available, filling stations and points accordingly. Steps should be taken to reduce the delivery time as much as possible, Sudarshan said.

The number of tankers has increased from 613 on April 1 to 840 at present, he mentioned, adding that more such vehicles will be procured.

The MD also directed officials to resolve the complaints received at the local offices on priority apart from the Metro Customer Care.

Sudarshan informed officials that 48.96% of the tankers were booked through a mobile app, 36.78% via IVRS (customer care), 14.16% through the official HMWSSB website and the rest 0.1% through other means.