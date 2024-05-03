People’s positive response prompts Telangana CM to persist with reservation issue

HYDERABAD : Encouraged by the positive response he is receiving from the people, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is keeping up his relentless attack on the BJP over the reservations issue.

If sources are to be believed, the CM is getting reports from the Intelligence wing, suggesting that the people are responding positively to his criticism of the BJP. Revanth has been claiming during his election campaigns that the saffron party will scrap SC, ST and OBC reservations if it retains power at the Centre.

“The chief minister has sought information from the Intelligence wing. As per its reports, people are responding well whenever the CM is attacking the BJP over the reservations issue. That’s why he is raising the issue at every public meeting and during roadshows,” a source said.

‘Daily LS poll reviews’

Meanwhile, the CM is said to be holding daily reviews on the Lok Sabha elections, discussing the changing trends as well as the strengths and weaknesses of the Congress candidates.

Revanth, who is also the president of the TPCC, is seeking reports from his party colleagues on a daily basis.

“Every morning, he reviews campaign activities and other election-related issues. He is also thoroughly studying the reports that he is getting from the ground level. He is also looking into internal survey reports. If he finds any drawbacks in any constituency, he is giving his suggestions to overcome them,” said another source.

Meanwhile, a party leader said that the Congress will have an edge in several segments while the BRS candidates will finish in third place in at least 10 seats.

The party has so far conducted three surveys, covering all constituencies, after announcing the final list of its candidates.

During an informal chat with the reporters, the CM said that in most constituencies, the main battle is between the Congress and BJP.

“Wherever the BJP is weak, like Khammam, Nalgonda and Mahabubabad, the BRS is in second place,” he said.