Revanth vows to ‘liberate’ Siddipet from clutches of feudal lords

HYDERABAD : Launching a scathing attack against BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao and former minister T Harish Rao, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday said that he will liberate Siddipet from the clutches of Raos.

The chief minister addressed a “Jana Jatara” public meeting at Asifabad under the Adilabad Lok Sabha constituency, a street-corner meeting in Siddipet under the Medak segment and a roadshow in Quthbullapur of Malkajgiri constituency.

During his speeches, he described the BRS duo as “Bramha rakshasas” (demons) and Harish Rao as “Shanishwar Rao”.

Referring to Harish Rao’s challenge on farm loan waiver, Revanth said: “I will waive farm loans by August 15. Siddipet will get independence on August 15. Siddipet will get a new MLA after August 15. I will hold a meeting with one lakh people in Siddipet after waiving farm loans. Harish should be ready with his resignation letter.”

“Do you want Congress candidate Neelam Madhu or BRS candidate P Venkatram Reddy, who snatched lands from farmers in the name of construction of Mallannasagar project?” he asked the gathering and added that Harish Rao illegally constructed a farmhouse at Ranganayakasagar project.

Alleging that Harish Rao threatened leaders and filed false cases against those who contest elections in Siddipet, he said: “Isn’t it a dorala rajyam (feudal rule)? How many days will this kingdom last in Siddipet? If Siddipet is not liberated, people will have to live as slaves forever.”

‘Venkatram grabbed hundreds of acres’

The CM also criticised BRS candidate P Venkatram Reddy and alleged that when he was Siddipet collector, he grabbed hundreds of acres and harassed people. Venkatram is like Kasim Razvi for KCR and Harish Rao. “You should ensure that Venkatram loses his security deposit. If he wins the election, he will crush people like an Anaconda.”

Revanth also said that BJP candidate M Raghunandan Rao is a Dubbak dora. “Does this area belong only to KCR, Harish Rao, KTR and Raghunandan Rao? They belong to different parties during daytime but in the night, they are all one party,” he said.

Addressing the Asifabad public meeting, Revanth alleged that during the BRS regime, KCR neglected the podu land issue. Farmers of Adilabad suffered a lot as the BRS government failed to construct the Tummidihetti project. He alleged that though BJP MP Soyam Bapu Rao sought funds for development of Adilabad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah ignored his pleas. “The BJP insulted Bapu Rao by denying him the ticket in this elections.The BJP did not induct the Gond leader in the Union Cabinet,” he said.

Alleging that BJP candidate G Nagesh behaves like a ‘dora’, he said: “Till now, no party has allotted the Adilabad ticket to a woman. For the first time, the Congress has fielded a woman — Atram Suguna.”

‘I am ready to take on Delhi Sultans’

Referring to the doctored Amit Shah video, the CM said he is ready to face Modi and Shah, whom he referred to as Delhi Sultans.

“When I questioned them about scrapping of reservations, Shah lodged a case against me in Delhi. KCR lodged about 200 cases against me during his rule and sent me to Cherlapally and Chanchalguda jails. Did I get scared by such tactics? I have the strength and power to face the Delhi Sultans who are trying to attack Telangana,” he said.