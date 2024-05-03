Tata Motors fined Rs 10,000 for delaying refund

HYDERABAD : The District Consumer Redressal Commission, Khammam, has directed Tata Motors to pay Rs 10,000 to a woman as compensation for failing to return the amount she submitted in regard to the extension of the warranty period on her vehicle. The forum also directed the company to refund the amount — Rs 20,640 — that the customer paid for the service.

The complainant, Maddisetti Nirmala of Khammam, said she purchased a Nexon in December 2020, on which a warranty of two years was provided. Three years later, she applied to purchase an extended warranty of another two years and paid Rs 20,640 for the same. However, a Tata Motors representative denied her application citing company policies.

The extended warranty comes into force once the manufacturer’s standard warranty expires, which has a validity for a period of 24 months from the date of sale of the car or until it covers a distance of 75,000 km, whichever happens earlier.

The commission, in its order, observed that despite rejecting the consumer’s request, the company did not repay the amount immediately, which amounts to a deficiency in service and unfair trade practices.

It awarded the complainant, Nirmala, a compensation of Rs 10,000 and asked Tata Motors to comply with the order within 45 days from April 4, granting her the withdrawal of Rs 20,640 from the commission, which was deposited by the company.