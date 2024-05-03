'You see only Razakars in Old City, get an eye checkup done', Owaisi tells Amit Shah

HYDERABAD : By saying that Razakars have been representing Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency for the past 40 years, Amit Shah has insulted Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel (India’s first Home Minister), said AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday, adding that the Union Home Minister also insulted all those who made sacrifices for the formation of Hyderabad after Independence.

Addressing a rally in Malakpet, Owaisi asserted that Shah should have read the Pandit Sunderlal Committee report (on annexation of Hyderabad) and asked, “Is Hyderabad not an unbreakable part of India?”

Indicating that the commitment of the people of Hyderabad towards the nation should not be questioned, Owaisi called them “loyalists” and claimed that the Razakars had already fled to Pakistan.

He questioned Shah over what the latter has been doing in his capacity as home minister if Hyderabad has been “occupied” by the Razakars.

Owaisi asked Shah why he only sees Razakars in the Hyderabad segment. “In the Old City, Hindus, Dalits, ST, BC, Marathas, Rajasthanis, Marathas, Munnar Kapu, Gowd and Yadavs live, but you only see Razakars. You should get an eye checkup as you are not able to see properly.”

Challenging the home minister, Owaisi suggested that Shah should have fought against him. “But you got afraid and went to Ahmedabad instead.”