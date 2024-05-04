KCR resumes yatra after ban, predicts 200 seats for BJP

PEDDAPALLI: BRS president and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said that the BJP will secure only 200 seats and as a result, a coalition government will be in place at the Centre after the Lok Sabha elections.

Rao resumed his bus yatra at Ramagundam on Friday night, right after the 48-hour campaigning ban imposed on him by the Election Commission ended. Claiming that the EC has “suppressed” his voice because he spoke about the grievances of Sircilla weavers, he said: “To avoid further action, I came out at 8.15 p.m even though I reached Ramagundam two hours ago.”

“A Congress leader insulted weavers in Sircilla. Modi made comments on quotas for Muslims, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Muslim reservations will be scrapped. But the EC is not acting against such MCC violations,” he alleged.

“Modi and Revanth Reddy colluded to sell Singareni coal blocks to private entities. Revanth signed an agreement with Adani in Switzerland. When we were in power, we protected the SCCL,” he said.

“If you elect the BRS candidates in the LS elections, they will fight for Telangana rights and protect the SCCL. The CPI and CPM too are indirectly supporting the privatisation move,” he alleged.