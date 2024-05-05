KCR spreading lies on rivers, SCCL: Minister Uttam

SURYAPET: Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy lambasted BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday alleging that the latter was spreading misinformation about the Godavari river and Krishna river waters and Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), among others.

Speaking to the media, he dismissed the recent accusations levelled by the former chief minister against the state government. “Instead of reflecting on his behaviour during the [48-hour] ban [imposed by the ECI], KCR resumed his campaign with a speech filled with more lies and has continued to blame the Congress for acts done during his tenure. As the saying goes, ‘Old habits die hard,’” he said.

The minister also urged people to be cautious of “BJP leaders who use false promises and hatred” to win elections.