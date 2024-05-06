Why is Revanth not arresting KCR in phone-tapping case?: Bandi Sanjay

KARIMNAGAR: Stating that there haven’t been any developments in the phone-tapping case, BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who is seeking re-election from Karimnagar, on Sunday claimed that the BRS and the ruling Congress have formed a secret pact to close the issue. He alleged that former Task Force DCP Radha Kishan Rao said that the phone tapping was carried out on the instructions of former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. The police have recorded his statements and submitted them to the court, he added.

Addressing an ‘Athmeeya Sammelanam’ of registered medical practitioners, the BJP national general secretary questioned why Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had yet to arrest KCR. For the last few days, Congress leaders have not raised the issue, he said, adding that this was a sign of KCR’s and Revanth’s “secret friendship”.

My phone also tapped: MP

Sanjay said that former Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) chief T Prabhakar Rao and suspended DSP D Praneeth Rao camped at Pratima Hotel in Karimnagar to defeat opposition leaders in the Assembly elections. “My phone was also tapped during the Assembly polls,” he added.

The BJP leader stated, “Transport Minister Ponnam took a bribe from the BRS to prop up a dummy candidate, Velichala Rajender Rao, from the Karimnagar seat to help pink party nominee, B Vinod Kumar, win.”

Additionally, he stated that Prabhakar and BRS working president KT Rama Rao are friends. “Prabhakar took bribes from Rajender Rao as well as the BRS,” Sanjay claimed.