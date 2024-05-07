How can Delhi cops enter Congress Telangana office ask MP Renuka Chowdhury

HYDERABAD: Finding fault with the Delhi police for coming to Telangana in connection with Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s doctored video case, Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury on Monday asked the BJP to first arrest Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna in the alleged sex abuse case. She also demanded an explanation from the Delhi police asking what power or privilege allowed them to enter the Telangana Congress party office.

Addressing a press conference, Renuka said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi backing Prajwal for the polls was equal to supporting his actions. Stating that the JD(S) leader had fled away like Nirav Modi and Mukul Choksi, she dared the BJP government to arrest him.

Claiming that the BJP was giving tickets to those accused of sexual offences, the Rajya Sabha member pointed out that the saffron party had nominated Kaiserganj MP Brij Bhushan again. It must be noted that the BJP, after noting the spate of protests over Bhushan’s candidature, has replaced him with his son Karan.