Juvenile among two held for murder and phone snatching in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The city police apprehended two persons, including a juvenile, for allegedly murdering a footpath dweller in Gudimalkapur when he tried to resist the duo from snatching his phone.

The accused — Md Aziz Qureshi (19) and a 17-year-old juvenile — were reportedly involved in another case of phone snatching in Mailardevpally before they attacked the victim.

According to the police, the victim, Md Sanaullah (24), was busy on his phone while he was waiting at a bus stand at Laxmi Nagar X Road late on Tuesday night. The accused persons, who were riding on a two-wheeler stopped by the victim and pretended to enquire about a location.

Meanwhile, the juvenile snatched the cell phone from the hands of the victim. When he resisted and tried to catch hold of the accused, the duo attacked him with knives and stabbed him on his chest. “Even before the ambulance could reach the spot, the victim bled to death,” the police said and added, “Thereafter, special teams and the Task Force were deployed to identify the accused.”

On investigation, the police found that the two-wheeler that was used to commit the crime was listed as a stolen vehicle in KPHB colony on Monday, a day before the murder took place.

Further, the police found that there were seven cases registered against Md Aziz Qureshi, five of which were phone snatching cases and two others were related to attempted murder and Arms Act.

Only ten days ago, the Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy revealed that the police had busted a massive racket wherein stolen smartphones from Hyderabad were being sold to Sudan via Jagadish market. The police recovered 703 high-end smartphones and apprehended 17 persons in the case.