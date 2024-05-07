Telangana: Yadadri officials asked to ply extra buses

NALGONDA: Responding to a story published by TNIE on May 3 titled ‘Yadadri visitors pray for deliverance,’ highlighting the challenges devotees encounter due to inadequate number of buses to take them to the hillock, Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple executive officer (EO) K Bhaskar Rao instructed officials to ensure that adequate number of buses are arranged based on the devotee turnout.

A temple official said that the EO has been added in a WhatsApp group comprising TSRTC and temple officials, where orders to ply additional buses can be issued.

Yadagirigutta TSRTC depot manager B Srinivas told TNIE that an additional three to five buses were deployed this weekend compared to the previous one. He said because of this increase in the number of buses devotees were able to reach the hillock without encountering any issues.

The TNIE report had highlighted that despite the temple having a daily income in lakhs of rupees, officials failed to arrange adequate number of buses, leading to overcrowding and thereby raising the risk of accidents.