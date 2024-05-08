Transformer blast delays EAMCET exam in Telangana college

KARIMNAGAR: The Engineering Agricultural and Pharmacy Common Entrance (EAMCET) test was disrupted when candidates were writing it in online mode, when a lightning struck on a transformer near the exam centre at Vageshwari Engineering college in Thimmapur mandal here on Tuesday.

Parents waiting outside for their children grew frustrated with what they perceived as negligence on part of the college management. They staged a protest on Rajiv Rahadari, causing traffic snarl upto two kilometres.

Parents accused the college management for not having generators to avoid such situations. The management tried to pacify them by assuring them that they would bring in a mobile generator to restore power and continue the exam.

As per schedule, the exam was to be conducted from 3pm to 6pm. However, the management sought permission from the higher officials to extend the exam time. Eventually, the test was completed by 7.30 pm.