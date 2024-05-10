'I am perfectly fine,' says KTR after stones pelted at him in Bhainsa

ADILABAD: Unidentified persons, reportedly devotees of Hanuman, pelted stones at BRS working president KT Rama Rao while he was addressing the crowd as part of his roadshow in Bhainsa town, in support of MP candidate Attram Sakku in Nirmal district on Thursday.

The accused persons raised slogans of “Jai Sri Ram” and displayed placards calling for an apology for his recent comments on Lord Rama. The roadshow continued as usual after the police shifted the protesting persons to a nearby police station. Earlier, during a party meeting in Malkajgiri segment, he had said: “Chanting Jai Sri Ram won’t provide food or jobs.”

Reacting to the incident, Rama Rao said, “Arey Sri Ramudu cheppinda tammi raallu veyamani? Rama Mandiram, Ramudu annappudu andarni gouravinche samskruti vundali. Ramudu maryada purushudu. Andarni oka lekke chudamannadu Ramudu,” (Brother, did Lord Rama tell you to pelt stones. When you speak of Ram temple and Lord Rama you must be cultured enough to respect all. Rama is the best among honourable men. Rama said everyone should be treated equally.)

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Sircilla MLA said, “I am perfectly fine and will continue to fight these thugs who can do nothing but spew venom & spread hate in the name of religion. Jai Telangana.”

Addressing the roadshow, he mentioned that while the BJP was founded around 40 years ago, temples like Basara and Kondagattu have ancient histories predating the party’s existence.

Rama Rao criticised the saffron party for engaging in divisive politics using temples.