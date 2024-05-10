Process of voting by postal ballot completed for most categories in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The process of voting by postal ballot has almost been completed for most categories who are eligible to vote by postal ballots except service personnel. The process of receiving applications for postal ballot / EDC from employees on poll duty has been completed.

A total of 2,64,043 employees have applied for postal ballot / EDC. Out of these, 2,29,072 employees have opted for postal ballot and 34,973 employees have opted for EDC.

The process of casting their vote through postal ballot is at an advanced stage. As of May 8, as many as 1,75,994 employees have cast their votes in the Voter Facilitation Centers (VFCs) set up for this purpose. Voting at VFCs will continue to function till May 10.

As many as 15,970 postal ballots have been electrically transmitted to the service voters through ETPBMS. Out of these 15,970 PBs, 170 polled EPBS have been received by the Returning Officers as of May 8.

In the Absentee voters category, a total of 23,247 applications were received. Out of this, 21,651 persons have cast their votes through home voting or at postal voting centres. The process of home voting is completed in all Parliament Constituencies.

So far, 10,465 permissions were given through the Suvidha portal. As many as 324 certifications have been given for political advertisements through MCMC. Total 8,481 FIRs have been filed for the violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during current Parliament elections and `301.03 crore worth cash and inducement articles were seized.