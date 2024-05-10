Sonia, Priyanka, Rahul should apologise over Pitroda’s comments: Laxman

HYDERABAD: BJP OBC Morcha national president K Laxman on Thursday said that the fact that Sonia, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi did not condemn Sam Pitroda’s comments on behalf of the Congress shows their respect for the country. Addressing reporters in the city, he said that the grand old party should apologise to the people.

He said that the Congress did not take action when party MP from Karnataka, DK Suresh, said that south India should be a separate country. “In the past, the party did not respond to Pitroda’s statement that Jawaharlal Nehru contributed more to the drafting of the Constitution than BR Ambedkar,” he added.

Laxman said that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy does not know anything about Congress’ secret agenda. It would be better if Revanth speaks after knowing the party’s history, he added.

Accusing the Congress of criticising Sanatana Dharma for the sake of votes, he said that the grand old party also did not apologise for the massacre of Sikhs.