HYDERABAD: Claiming that the Congress is “anti-Hindu by mentality” and wants to make Hindus “second-class citizens” in their own country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi questioned, “Are they talking about vote jihad because of this?”

Speaking in Mahbubnagar on Friday, Modi said that the ‘shehzada’ of Congress (Rahul Gandhi), who used to talk about ‘mohabbat ki dukaan’, is now busy dividing the nation and supporting the ‘tukde tukde gang’. The prime minister also later addressed a public meeting in Hyderabad.

Referring to Congress aide Sam Pitroda’s recent comments, Modi said that ‘shehzada’s advisor’, who resides in the US, remarked that South Indians resemble Africans. He alleged that this suggests the people of Telangana look like Africans. “You know why, because he does not like your skin colour. Now Congress will decide based on skin colour who is African and who is Indian,” he said.

Alleging that the hatred Congress harbours towards Hindus and their culture is being exposed daily, Modi said that the leader who advises ‘shehzada’ has also said that the Ram temple should not have been constructed at Ayodhya. He claimed that the Congress advisor has declared that the construction of the Ram temple and celebrating Ram Navami is against the idea of India.

Addressing the gathering, he said, “He has given a certificate that even this is anti-national. Do you perform puja on Ram Navami? Do you wish to have a darshan in Ayodhya? Are you going to commit anti-national activity? Modi questioned.

Congress manifesto has nothing for middle-class, says Narendra Modi

Asserting that the Congress has always been against the middle-class, the prime minister said that the Congress manifesto does not have anything for the middle-class. “The party wants to take an x-ray of the earnings of the middle-class and distribute it among their vote bank,” he added.

Reaffirming his reservation pitch, Modi said that the Congress is fully involved in giving the reservation meant for SC, ST and OBC communities to Muslims. He added, “Remember one thing. Vanchit ka jo adhikaar hai, Modi uska chowkidar hai (Modi is the watchman of the rights of the deprived).”