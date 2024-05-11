ECI issues notice to CM Revanth Reddy for poll code violation

HYDERABAD: The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Telangana, on Friday sent a notice to Chief Minister and TPCC president A Revanth Reddy seeking an explanation from him regarding a complaint filed by BRS general secretary Prof M Sreenivas Reddy against him for allegedly making “demeaning, personal, derogatory and vulgar” remarks against Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) supremo and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao during election campaign meetings.

The chief minister has been asked to respond to the notice and give an explanation/reply within 48 hours for violation of the model code of conduct (MCC).

A copy of the complaint was sent to TPCC senior vice-president and chairman, Election Commission Coordination Committee, G Niranjan.

“In the event of no response from your side within the stipulated time, it will be presumed that you have nothing to say in the matter and appropriate action or decision will be taken without making any reference to you, as per law established for violation of the model code of conduct during the general election to Lok Sabha 2024,” the CEO’s notice to Revanth Reddy stated.