Modi leased ports to those who bought electoral bonds: Asaduddin Owaisi

HYDERABAD: Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remark that Congress and BRS had given Hyderabad “on lease” to AIMIM, party leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday stressed that the former leased out the country’s ports to those who bought electoral bonds.

The Hyderabad MP also asserted that the people of Hyderabad were citizens, not cattle.

Addressing a public meeting at Yakutpura, Owaisi said, “By delivering such a statement, you (Modi) have hurt the people of Hyderabad. You have made gains of `6,000 to `7,000 crore through electoral bonds. Whoever bought the bonds, Modi leased out India’s airport, sea port.”

He emphasised that the people of Hyderabad will defeat the BJP’s “ideology of hate” once again in the upcoming polls. “For 40 years, we have defeated the ideology of Hindutva. This time too, the people will defeat this ideology of hate,” he said.

Owaisi also trained guns on Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi for making allegations that the AIMIM legislator was working directly with the BJP and said that the grand old party was allying with Shiv Sena (UBT) in Maharashtra as well as AAP in Delhi, indicating that the latter supported actions against Muslims.

Regarding BJP Amravati MP Navneet Rana’s controversial “15 seconds” remarks, Owaisi asked, “Is it a parliament election or a war is being fought?”