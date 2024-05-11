'Modi using ‘M’ word as he’s afraid of losing elections,' says Mallikarjun Kharge

HYDERABAD: Continuing his tirade against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday said that the former loves the “M” word and that’s why he prefers to talk mostly about Mughals, Muslim League, mutton and mangalsutra instead of seeking votes on the basis of development in the last 10 years.

Addressing a press conference, along with Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, AICC state in-charge Deepa Dasmunshi and TPCC campaign committee chairman Madhu Yaskhi, Kharge said that the Congress implemented several pre-poll promises in Telangana. “The Congress is the party that promises and also delivers,” he said.

The AICC chief also said that the Congress government in the state will soon take a decision on giving compensation to farmers whose crops were damaged by untimely rains.

Later in the day, he also attended election rallies in the Bhongir Lok Sabha segment.

Targeting the BJP, Kharge said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were afraid of losing the election and that’s why they are abusing the Congress.

“They are scared. They are twisting the statements of Congress, saying irrelevant things like calling our leader shahzada (prince).

“You (Modi) have won two elections. You keep saying that the Congress cannot compete with you. Then why are you continuously abusing the Congress? That means you are afraid of the Congress. Only terrified people talk about things like Mughals, mutton, beef, Muslim League and mangalsutra,” he said.

Reacting to the PM’s comment that Rahul Gandhi was receiving tempo loads of black money from Ambani and Adani, Kharge sought to know why the former was silent if money was being transported. “Why didn’t you use ED, IT and CBI if black money was being shifted from Ambani and Adani,” he asked.

Stating that several public sector undertakings were set up by the Congress when it was in power, Kharge wanted to know how many institutions did the BJP-led Union government set up in Telangana, which created over 2,000 jobs.

Accusing the Modi government of favouring Gujarat while neglecting states like Telangana, he said: “Modi’s vision is flawed. He is a jhooton ka sardar (liar-in-chief),” he said.