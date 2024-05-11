Support BRS to protect Telangana's interests: KCR

SIDDIPET/RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Criticising both the BJP and Congress, BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao called upon the people to support the pink party in the Lok Sabha elections to protect the interests of the state.

Addressing huge gatherings in Sircilla and Siddipet on Friday, Rao exuded confidence that BRS candidates would win with over one lakh votes majority in both Karimnagar and Medak Lok Sabha segments.

Rao’s 17-day bus yatra, which began in Miryalaguda, concluded in Siddipet on Friday.

The former chief minister alleged that the BJP does not include farmers and poor people in its agenda.

“The BJP would work only for the welfare of the rich people like Ambani and Adani. If it secures 400 Lok Sabha seats, it will increase the petrol and diesel prices,” Rao alleged.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently visited Vemulawada. Though the BJP is seeking votes in the name of religion, Modi did not announce any funds for the development of Vemulawada temple. BJP candidate Bandi Sanjay too did not request Modi for any Central funds for the development of the temple,” he said and added that the Vemulawada temple was developed during the BRS rule.

The BRS chief alleged that Modi imposed GST on handloom products and rendered injustice to the weavers. “The BJP’s 10-year rule is full of gas and trash,” he said.

Modi did not announce a single scheme for the poor, he alleged.

Targeting the Congress, he said: “The Congress failed to implement the assurances given to the people. There is no guarantee that it will implement them in future too. The only assurance implemented by the Congress was free bus travel as a result the women were fighting among themselves.”

Claiming that the Centre was planning to divert Godavari waters from Telangana to other states, he said: “Vote for BRS to protect the interests of Telangana in river waters.”

Alleging that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was conspiring to revoke district status of Sircilla and Siddipet as part of his plan to reduce number of districts in the state, he also urged the people to vote against the grand old party.