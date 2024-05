HYDERABAD: Affirming that he is “100 per cent” in the race for the prime minister’s post, BRS supremo and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday predicted a coalition of regional parties will form the government at the Centre, with the support of either the BJP or Congress

“If there are chances, I am 100% in the race for PM’s post,” KCR told reporters here.

“The BJP will not cross 200 seats in Lok Sabha elections. Regional parties are going to rule this country. Regional parties will come together and form a strong alliance. 100 per cent it’s going to happen,” the former chief minister said, adding that he will continue to be in national politics. “I will try to unite the regional forces. I am already in talks with like-minded parties,” KCR said.

The BRS chief further predicted that in Telangana, the BJP will get one or no seats at all. “In south India, the BJP will not even win 10 seats,” he added.

“In Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the BJP will not win more than one seat. In Karnataka, it may win six to seven seats. In the whole of south India, of the 130 seats, the BJP will win fewer than 10. In north India too, the BJP will lose in a big way,” the former chief minister predicted.

He expressed confidence that in Telangana, the BRS will win 12 to 14 seats. “The results will be surprising. The Congress will be placed third in nine seats and though the BJP will be in second place, will be far behind the BRS,” KCR said.