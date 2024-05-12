BJP leader calls BRS supremo traitor, alleges national security breach in phone tapping case

KARIMNAGAR: Terming BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao a “traitor” to the country, BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who is seeking re-election from Karimnagar, alleged that national security data was destroyed in the phone-tapping case.

He, along with Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh, took part in a bike rally in Karimnagar on Saturday. Addressing the gathering, he questioned why Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had not arrested KCR or even sent a report to the Union government on the phone-tapping case.

Over the chief minister’s remarks on Indian security forces carrying out surgical strikes in Pakistan, the BJP national general secretary said Revanth was insulting the Indian military forces by asking for proof. “If Modi doesn’t retain power, there is a chance that India becomes like Pakistan and the activity of terrorists increases in the country,” he added.

Sanjay said he would fight to ensure the implementation of six guarantees if he is elected. “KCR urged Muslims to unite and defeat me. Hindus should respond in a similar way and ensure a thumping victory for the BJP,” he added.