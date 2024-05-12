BRS leader Harish Rao slams Telangana CM for lack of minority representation in his party

SIDDIPET: Mounting an attack on the ruling Congress, Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao on Saturday asked why Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who was speaking about reservations for SCs, STs, BCs and minorities regularly, was not following the same policy while allocating tickets for elections or choosing members of the state Cabinet.

Addressing the media at his residence, the former minister pointed out that no Muslim person was given a ministerial post in the Cabinet. For the MP ticket, no one from the Madiga community was given a ticket, he added.

Subsequently, Harish said the BRS was the only party that had ensured justice for the SCs, STs, BCs and minorities. He said the pink party has placed nominated more BC members than before for the Lok Sabha elections.

Asked why MLC P Venkatrami Reddy was given a ticket while he is already a legislator, the senior BRS leader questioned back, “Why was Danam Nagender, who joined the Congress from the BRS, contesting as an MP even though he is an MLA?”

He pointed out that T Jeevan Reddy, who had lost in the Assembly elections four months ago, was fielded as a candidate in the Lok Sabha elections despite being an MLC.

Harish also noted the low attendance at meetings organised by the BJP and Congress, while comparing it with the turnout at gatherings hosted by BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao. He urged the public to teach a lesson to the Congress and BJP through their votes.

He instructed BRS activists and leaders to remain vigilant for two days and report any instances of money or liquor distribution by the Congress and BJP to entice voters.