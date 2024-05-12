Compare KCR and Modi rule, then cast your vote for BRS: KTR to voters

KARIMNAGAR: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Saturday described the ongoing elections as a referendum on the decade-long K Chandrashekar Rao “rule of truth” or the 10 years of BJP's lies, deception and divisions.

Demanding to know what the BJP has done for the state in the last 10 years, Rama Rao asked BJP MP Bandi Sanjay whether he was seen locally or even in Delhi in the past five years.

“Bandi Sanjay never brought central funds for the development of Karimnagar. It will be Vinod Kumar who will raise his voice in Parliament on behalf of the people of Telangana,” the BRS leader said.

He was participating in a roadshow along with BRS candidate B Vinod Kumar and Padi Koushik Reddy in Huzurabad on Saturday.

Rama Rao said that Sanjay did nothing as the MP except carry the footwear of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. “Vinod Kumar has the ability to bring central funds,” he said.

Rama Rao requested the people to observe the difference between KCR’s rule and the Congress rule. “Don’t succumb to temptation or the lure of false promises. Ask yourself if the promise of six guarantees has been fulfilled. What happened to Revanth’s promise to give a bonus of `500 per quintal of paddy?” Rama Rao asked.