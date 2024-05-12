Elections 2024: Focus turns to poll management in Telangana

HYDERABAD: With campaigning ending for the 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana, all the major parties have turned their attention to poll management.

The Congress, BJP and BRS have drawn their plans and strategies on poll management and have alerted their leaders and activists to be active in these crucial hours before votes are cast.

As part of poll management strategy, parties have instructed their activists to be visible to voters by distributing voter slips during the silence period as a reminder to vote for their respective candidates. Top leaders are analysing the campaign and identifying lapses and weaknesses. In the silence period, candidates and leaders tend to collect feedback from party activists.

Sources said that the Congress, BRS and BJP leaders have given directions to their respective activists to arrange transport for voters to reach the polling booth.

The BJP has organised a workshop for activists on poll management on May 10 and 11.

Meanwhile, all major parties have urged activists to vote as soon as polling starts so that they can concentrate on bringing the voters to polling booths during the rest of the day.