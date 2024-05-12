Future of Hyderabad is at stake, says BRS leader B Vinod Kumar

KARIMNAGAR: BRS candidate from Karimnagar B Vinod Kumar on Saturday asserted that if the BJP-TDP-Jana Sena alliance wins in Andhra Pradesh and the saffron party-led NDA secures victory in the Lok Sabha polls, Hyderabad could either serve as the common capital for another 10 years or be designated as a Union Territory.

Addressing the media along with Karimnagar MLA Gangula Kamalakar, he said BRS MPs, if elected, will fight tooth and nail against such proposals while reminding how they had earlier fought for separate high courts for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Vinod also alleged that BJP MP Bandi Sanjay did nothing for Karimnagar apart from attending party meetings. “People should think carefully before voting for the BJP,” he said.

Vinod said he would strive to establish a skill development centre for training youth to secure employment in the private sector. “We expected announcements when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Vemulawada temple, but he disappointed the people,” he added.

“BJP always wants communal clashes, never communal harmony,” he opined.

He also took a dig at the Congress, stating that farmers are suffering a lot due to the non-availability of water and power.