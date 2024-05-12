It’s a sin to weaken Constitution: Priyanka Gandhi

HYDERABAD: AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi said weakening democracy and changing the Constitution in the name of dharma is a sin. She called upon the people to choose between tanashahi (dictatorship) and mazbooth loktantra, and Modi manmaani (Modi’s whims and fancies) and samvidhan (Constitution).

On Saturday, Priyanka attended a public rally and a roadshow in Tandur and Kamareddy along with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. The Gandhi scion, who had extensively toured Telangana during the Assembly elections, campaigned in the state for the Lok Sabha elections only on the last day. She called upon people to declare that they don’t need hatred. She asked them to fight for the protection of the Constitution and reservations and added that the Constitution was drafted after struggles and the shedding of the blood of our ancestors.

“You [the people] should tell Modi that you need work, employment, development, aid to farmers and women empowerment. Bahut ho gaya hai (enough with Modi’s rule) and people don’t need him any more,” she said.