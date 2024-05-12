It’s a sin to weaken Constitution: Priyanka Gandhi

HYDERABAD: AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi said weakening democracy and changing the Constitution in the name of dharma is a sin. She called upon the people to choose between tanashahi (dictatorship) and mazbooth loktantra, and Modi manmaani (Modi’s whims and fancies) and samvidhan (Constitution).
On Saturday, Priyanka attended a public rally and a roadshow in Tandur and Kamareddy along with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. The Gandhi scion, who had extensively toured Telangana during the Assembly elections, campaigned in the state for the Lok Sabha elections only on the last day. She called upon people to declare that they don’t need hatred. She asked them to fight for the protection of the Constitution and reservations and added that the Constitution was drafted after struggles and the shedding of the blood of our ancestors.
“You [the people] should tell Modi that you need work, employment, development, aid to farmers and women empowerment. Bahut ho gaya hai (enough with Modi’s rule) and people don’t need him any more,” she said.
Accusing Modi of doing nothing during his 10-year rule, she alleged that instead of seeking votes based on his performance, he is targeting the Congress. “He speaks about Congress Nyay Patra [manifesto] without reading its contents,” she remarked.
“I want to ask him [PM], what is there in their manifesto? They have just changed the names of the schemes implemented by the Congress, and added the photo of Modi,” she said. She also alleged that the Modi government resorted to the biggest scam in the form of electoral bonds. She also accused the PM of giving the country’s resources to his billionaire friends and waiving `16,000 crore loans.
She said that the BJP is trying to divide people in the name of dharma during elections.
Stating that the Congress followed the Hindu dharma adhering to satya and ahimsa, Priyanka said that Mahatma Gandhi carried out all his agitations duly following the Hindu dharma and with the spirit of satya and ahimsa. She recalled that Gandhi’s last words were “Hey Ram” when he was shot dead.