Modi govt blocked Telangana development: CM Revanth Reddy

SANGAREDDY: Accusing the Narendra Modi government of obstructing companies and industries from coming to Telangana, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday said that the BJP was now conspiring to divide the people in the name of caste and religion and bag votes by inciting people.
Addressing a roadshow in Patancheru in support of Congress Medak candidate Neelam Madhu Mudiraj, Revanth said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were coming to the state seeking votes but have done nothing for the state. “They were expected to give funds for the ITR, Bayyaram steel plant and for Musi rejuvenation. They did not give any funds to the state, but they are asking for votes in the name of religion and God. Mark my words, if the BJP retains power, it will definitely change the Constitution and abolish reservations,” Revanth said.
He pointed out that Modi and Shah did not even promise to expand the Metro from Miyapur to Patancheru, let alone any new projects.
“Peace and security would be affected if there is a conflict between religions. If this happens, would anyone come to set up industries in Hyderabad? The country and the state will be safe in the hands of the Congress,” Revanth said.
“If you want reservations implemented by the Congress to continue, vote for Neelam Madhu,” the chief minister said. He hinted that the ongoing elections were being held not on the basis of development and welfare but on protecting the Constitution and preserving of reservations.
“Indira Gandhi became the prime minister in 1980 after winning from Medak. After that, hundreds of small, medium and heavy industries came up, so that people from almost all the states of the country came here and got employment opportunities. People of different castes, religions and languages are living together as brothers in Patancheru. Similar kind of welfare was witnessed in the state under YSR till his death. Now, from 2024 onwards, the Congress will implement the same kind of development,” Revanth said.
He alleged that P Venkatram Reddy, an ex-IAS officer who is contesting for the Medak seat on BRS ticket, did injustice to Mallannasagar and Kondapochamma project oustees. “He got the ticket by giving hundreds of crores to KCR and Harish Rao,” Revanth alleged.
CM’s high praise for Jagga Reddy
Stating that he was merely a “rubber stamp”, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday said that Congress working president T Jayaprakash Reddy is doing more than half of his work. Addressing a roadshow in Patancheru, Revanth praised Jagga Reddy by saying that the former MLA was doing everything and he was merely affixing his signature. “He works for the poor and the leaders,” the CM said