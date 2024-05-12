Modi govt blocked Telangana development: CM Revanth Reddy

SANGAREDDY: Accusing the Narendra Modi government of obstructing companies and industries from coming to Telangana, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday said that the BJP was now conspiring to divide the people in the name of caste and religion and bag votes by inciting people.

Addressing a roadshow in Patancheru in support of Congress Medak candidate Neelam Madhu Mudiraj, Revanth said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were coming to the state seeking votes but have done nothing for the state. “They were expected to give funds for the ITR, Bayyaram steel plant and for Musi rejuvenation. They did not give any funds to the state, but they are asking for votes in the name of religion and God. Mark my words, if the BJP retains power, it will definitely change the Constitution and abolish reservations,” Revanth said.

He pointed out that Modi and Shah did not even promise to expand the Metro from Miyapur to Patancheru, let alone any new projects.

“Peace and security would be affected if there is a conflict between religions. If this happens, would anyone come to set up industries in Hyderabad? The country and the state will be safe in the hands of the Congress,” Revanth said.