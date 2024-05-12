Polling stations set up in remote areas for tribals in Telangana

HYDERABAD: To ensure that every voter can exercise their franchise, election authorities in the state are setting up polling stations in remote areas which are slated to see a low number of people turning up to vote on Monday.

The Chief Electoral Officer's office through the offices of district electoral officers (DEO) is setting up one polling station for just 10 voters in the Achampet Assembly constituency, another polling booth for 12 voters in Devarakonda AC and one polling station for 14 voters in Achampet AC.

The DEOs in Telangana have identified 90 polling stations that have less than 100 voters. About 11 polling stations have 25 or fewer voters. Another 22 polling stations with 50 or fewer voters and another 54 polling stations with fewer than 100 voters.

Mannanoor Forest Base Camp, Farhabad, Achampet Assembly constituency of Nagarkurnool Lok Sabha constituency has 10 voters, four male and six female voters. The Boodida gattu thanda anganwadi centre in Devarakonda AC of Nalgonda Lok Sabha constituency has 12 voters (four male and eight female voters).