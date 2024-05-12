Polling stations set up in remote areas for tribals in Telangana

HYDERABAD: To ensure that every voter can exercise their franchise, election authorities in the state are setting up polling stations in remote areas which are slated to see a low number of people turning up to vote on Monday.
The Chief Electoral Officer's office through the offices of district electoral officers (DEO) is setting up one polling station for just 10 voters in the Achampet Assembly constituency, another polling booth for 12 voters in Devarakonda AC and one polling station for 14 voters in Achampet AC.
The DEOs in Telangana have identified 90 polling stations that have less than 100 voters. About 11 polling stations have 25 or fewer voters. Another 22 polling stations with 50 or fewer voters and another 54 polling stations with fewer than 100 voters.
Mannanoor Forest Base Camp, Farhabad, Achampet Assembly constituency of Nagarkurnool Lok Sabha constituency has 10 voters, four male and six female voters. The Boodida gattu thanda anganwadi centre in Devarakonda AC of Nalgonda Lok Sabha constituency has 12 voters (four male and eight female voters).
The Appapur Penta Private Building in Agarla Penta, Achampet AC of Nagarkurnool LS constituency, has 14 voters, comprising seven males and seven females. Similarly, the Appapur Penta Forest Base Camp in Pullayapally, Achampet AC of Nagarkurnool LS constituency, has 14 voters, with six males and eight females.
In addition, the Jajala PS in Narsimha thanda, Achampet AC, will see a maximum of 18 voters, including 10 men and eight women. Meanwhile, the Mandal Parishad Primary School in Pedathogu of Pinapaka AC of Bhadradri LS constituency has 21 voters, with eight males and 13 females.
CEO officials have stated that the Election Commission of India (ECI) is establishing polling stations in remote areas, which are expected to have a low turnout of 10–100 voters, mostly tribals. To alleviate the difficulties faced by voters who previously had to travel long distances, including through forested areas, to cast their votes, these polling stations will be set up across various Lok Sabha segments in the state.