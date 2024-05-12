Telangana CM Revanth Reddy just as dangerous as KCR, has no right to criticise BJP: Union Minister

HYDERABAD: Claiming that Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is just as dangerous as his predecessor K Chandrasekhar Rao, Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy on Saturday alleged that both of them were spreading lies against the BJP. “Revanth is following in KCR’s footsteps,” he added.

Addressing the media, the BJP state president said he was able to gauge the chief minister’s true nature during the campaign for the Lok Sabha polls. Terming the Congress the ‘corruption party’, and asserting that the CM had no right to criticise the BJP, he said, “Revanth is saying that this election is a referendum. Is this election a referendum for RR Tax or Congress’ corruption?”

Responding to Revanth’s demand for proof of surgical strikes on Pakistan, the Union minister said that Congress never had any faith in security forces. “Pakistan’s attacks and moves were repulsed and completely halted by the BJP government. The Congress nurtured Pakistan for as long as it was in power. The Congress, which is afraid of Pakistan’s atrocities, does not need to teach lessons to the BJP,” he added.

He urged people to vote for the BJP to defeat the false propaganda. Additionally, he claimed that the people of Telangana would stand with the saffron party in the elections.