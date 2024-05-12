Telangana Congress leader calls for caste census

HYDERABAD: Congress leader Dr Vinay Kumar on Saturday said that a caste census should be conducted across the nation for the development of marginalised sections. He ridiculed the erstwhile BRS government stating that it thought giving sheep to BCs constituted development. He said equality is possible only through a caste census, which has been proposed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan along with Kummari Srikanth, Dr Vinay said that Rahul’s slogan ‘Jitne Aabadi Utna Haq’ is possible through a caste census. He said that it is only the CM chair that is important for BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao.

He called upon BCs to reject the BJP, alleging that it is planning to do away with reservations. He categorically said that the Congress is the only party that is thinking about proportional representation to each caste.