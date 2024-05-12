Telangana put on orange alert, thunderstorms likely on poll day

HYDERABAD: Light to moderate rains persisted in parts of the state for yet another day, offering relief from heatwaves.

Isolated areas in Mancherial, Narayanpet and Nizamabad districts light rains, while moderate rains and thunderstorms swept through portions of Adilabad, Kamareddy and Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, said IMD.

According to Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) reports, the highest maximum temperature in the state was recorded in Adilabad at 43.30C, followed by Jagtial at 43.10C and Peddapalli at 42.80C.

The highest maximum temperature in the city was recorded in Shaikpet at 39.90C.

IMD indicated the presence of a trough discontinuity stretching from Marathwada to the Comorin area across interior Karnataka and Kerala at 0.9 km above mean sea level along with another cyclonic system.

The state is expected to witness light to moderate rains and thundershowers till May 17. An orange alert for thunderstorms and gusty winds of around 40-50 kmph has been issued from May 12 to May 14 in most districts, with a yellow alert for the remaining days.

Over the next 48 hours, the city is likely to experience lightning and thunder, with maximum and minimum temperatures likely to be around 380C and 260C respectively.