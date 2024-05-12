Traffic snarls on NH as AP natives travel to cast vote

NALGONDA: The Hyderabad to Vijayawada national highway is experiencing heavy traffic as a significant number of voters are traveling from Hyderabad to Andhra Pradesh to exercise their franchise in the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections scheduled for Monday.

Andhra voters residing in Hyderabad began their journey to AP two days earlier taking advantage of the holiday on the second Saturday, Sunday and Monday for the polling day. As a result, the Hyderabad to Vijayawada road was congested with a multitude of vehicles. In addition to the regular services provided by Telangana, the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has arranged special buses for voters traveling from Hyderabad.

According to toll plaza authorities, from Friday night until 7 pm on Saturday, 70,000 vehicles have headed towards Vijayawada, with an expected one lakh vehicles projected to travel by midnight.

In response to the increasing traffic, the police have implemented measures to prevent any accidents.