TSRTC bus conductor takes up voter awareness campaign in Khammam

KHAMMAM: Participation of a large number of voters in the electoral process is important for democracy to flourish. In democratic countries, including India, a major problem is indifference of voters to the electoral process. Government bodies, private organisations and individuals do their bit to encourage people to vote in every election to ensure the success of democracy.

Like many others, a 56-year-old TSRTC bus conductor, Md Gowse Pasha of Khammam depot, has taken upon himself the responsibility of creating awareness about the importance of voting among people for the past 20 days in Khammam town as well as surrounding villages.

He goes about the town and nearby villages with a placard hung to his scooter emphasising the importance of exercising franchise in the parliament elections on Monday. He is appealing to people to cast a vote without fail for the sake of good governance.

According to Gowse Pasha, who is creating awareness on the day of his weekly off, people should vote wisely to choose their representative to ensure a bright future for their children.