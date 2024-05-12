Two lakh police personnel deployed for polls in Telangana: Chief Electoral Officer

HYDERABAD: Two lakh polling staff including police personnel have been deployed for Lok Sabha elections in the state on May 13.
As many as 9,900 polling stations have been identified as critical and sensitive and will be monitored by 160 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). An additional 12,909 micro observers have been appointed to keep a close watch on the problematic polling stations. Webcasting and videography will be done in all the polling centres, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj said. Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), prohibiting public assembly of more than four persons, has come into effect in the state.
Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, the CEO said that as many as 35,809 polling stations and 453 auxiliary booths have been set up to allow over 3.32 crore voters to cast their votes on Monday.
The polling parties will leave for the polling stations on Sunday morning. Mock polling will start at 5.30 am on Monday in the presence of agents of political parties.
Polling in 106 Assembly constituencies will be held from 7 am to 6 pm. However, in 13 Assembly constituencies designated as Maoist-affected areas — Sirpur, Asifabad (ST), Chennur (SC), Bellampally (SC), Mancherial, Manthani, Bhupalpalle, Mulugu (ST), Pinapaka (ST), Yellandu (ST), Bhadrachalam (ST), Kothagudem, and Ashwaraopeta (ST) — polling will conclude by 4 pm.
The deployed forces include 160 CAPF companies, 72,000 state police personnel, 20,000 from neighbouring states and 4,000 other uniformed services. Among the manpower deployed, 1.96 are polling personnel, and 3,522 are sector and route officers.
It was directed that all private companies should provide paid holidays on May 13, 2024, for voting purposes. Failure to comply will result in action against the respective companies.
Poll complaints received through C-Vigil are 2,342, through the 1950 call centre (511), and complaints received through NGSP are 10,526. Seizures of cash, liquor, gold, silver, freebies, and other items amounting to `320.84 crore have been made to date. A total of 8,600 FIRs have been filed under MCC violations so far.
The number of voters who used home voting is 20,163, and the number of voters who used postal ballot voting is 1.88 lakh.
The display of election campaign-related material on TVs, cinematographs and other apparatus is banned for 48 hours ending with the closure of polling. There is also a ban on the conduct and publication of exit polls up to 6.30 pm on June 1.
There are a total of 1,05,019 Ballot Units (BUs), 44,569 Control Units (CUs) and 48,134 VVPATs. Three ECIL engineers have been assigned to each Assembly segment to address any technical snags arising in EVMs.
Due to the high number of candidates in many constituencies, voters are urged to check the order of candidates displayed outside the booths and make their selections accordingly. All basic amenities like drinking water, power, tents, and shamianas have been made available at all polling stations.