Two lakh police personnel deployed for polls in Telangana: Chief Electoral Officer

HYDERABAD: Two lakh polling staff including police personnel have been deployed for Lok Sabha elections in the state on May 13.

As many as 9,900 polling stations have been identified as critical and sensitive and will be monitored by 160 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). An additional 12,909 micro observers have been appointed to keep a close watch on the problematic polling stations. Webcasting and videography will be done in all the polling centres, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj said. Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), prohibiting public assembly of more than four persons, has come into effect in the state.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, the CEO said that as many as 35,809 polling stations and 453 auxiliary booths have been set up to allow over 3.32 crore voters to cast their votes on Monday.

The polling parties will leave for the polling stations on Sunday morning. Mock polling will start at 5.30 am on Monday in the presence of agents of political parties.

Polling in 106 Assembly constituencies will be held from 7 am to 6 pm. However, in 13 Assembly constituencies designated as Maoist-affected areas — Sirpur, Asifabad (ST), Chennur (SC), Bellampally (SC), Mancherial, Manthani, Bhupalpalle, Mulugu (ST), Pinapaka (ST), Yellandu (ST), Bhadrachalam (ST), Kothagudem, and Ashwaraopeta (ST) — polling will conclude by 4 pm.

The deployed forces include 160 CAPF companies, 72,000 state police personnel, 20,000 from neighbouring states and 4,000 other uniformed services. Among the manpower deployed, 1.96 are polling personnel, and 3,522 are sector and route officers.